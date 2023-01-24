Unidentified: Man found dead 35 years ago had tattoo of heart with ‘Kay’ on forearm

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A man found dead in Wayne County 35 years ago still hasn’t been identified.

The man is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 to 25. His body was found on Jan. 27, 1988.

He had a tattoo of a heart with “Kay” on the inside of his left forearm. He had a tattoo of “KAY” on his right arm.

He was found wearing a black leather waist-length jacket, blue jogging pants with the bottoms tied and black Fila brand shoes.

Details John Doe Height 5′ 7″ Weight 150 lbs Hair Black Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 313-224-2222.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.