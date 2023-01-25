Governor Whitmer to call for pre-K for all 4-year-olds in Michigan during State of the State address

One big focus for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's State to State speech is education for the youngest Michiganders.

In Wednesday’s State of the State address, Governor Gretchen Whitmer will roll out a plan ensuring every 4-year-old in Michigan is guaranteed a preschool education.

The effort aims to help families with rising costs, as the plan will reportedly save families an average of $10,000 in childcare expenses.

Early childhood development experts are applauding the effort.

“I think it makes the playing field more equitable for all children to have the opportunity to attend preschool, and I think the benefits of preschool are only going to benefit all of us as a society,” said Cortney Aldrich of Michigan State University Extension program for child and family.

Aldrich says social and emotional skills learned in pre-K set the foundation for a person’s long-term success.

Whitmer’s plan could become a reality with Democrats fully controlling the state government.

On the other side of the aisle, Republican representative Brad Paquette is interested in learning more about how the plan will be implemented.

As a former teacher, he agrees with the importance of early childhood education but has a few questions about funding.

“Republicans spent a lot of time trying to make sure that we preserve our budget surplus his last term so they’ll be spent wisely, and I do think that expanding GSRP certainly has the potential to be a wise endeavor,” said Paquette. “I just wonder about the long-term implications when budgets aren’t so rosy.”

The governor’s office has yet to say how they plan to fund this. That may be something we will hear more about during Wednesday’s address.

