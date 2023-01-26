Here’s how Michiganders spent their first snow day of 2023

DEARBORN, Mich. – Wednesday brought the first snowstorm of the year, and people have been shoveling periodically across Michigan.

Local 4 went out to Dearborn, where kids were enjoying their snow day, and others were trying to dig themselves out of the massive snow.

“You know this is Detroit,” said Lorenzo Houston. “Usually, it isn’t that bad. This time it’s that bad, for me anyway.”

From the City of Detroit to the suburbs, the snow that fell Wednesday (Jan. 25) needed attention.

“If you don’t have a snowblower, you can’t do this by hand,” Houston said.

Sure, the snow made a mess of things, including the roads, but it felt like a winter wonderland.

Some were dreading the snow but not Joe Morabito.

“I just love being out here,” said Morabito.

Morabito is the kind of guy you’d want living next door as he dusted off his snowblower and excitedly started clearing the snow from his driveway and sidewalks.

“We do each other’s snow every once in a while, but my neighbor has a little snowblower, so he couldn’t have plowed this,” Morabito said.

It wasn’t all bad, as there was plenty of fun to be had, including at a Dearborn park was packed after dark with people looking for a good run on the sled.