Morning 4: How Michigan, kind of illegitimately, became a state 186 years ago -- and more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

How Michigan kind of, sort of, illegitimately became a state on Jan. 26, 1837

Today is Michigan’s 186th birthday!

And while celebrating is in order, it’s actually a funny story how Michigan became a state back in 1837 -- some may even say it happened illegitimately.

Macomb County man accused of scamming investors out of thousands of dollars for personal gain

A man from Macomb County is accused of scamming investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars so he could use the money for his own personal gain.

Jasen Alan Barbour, 36, is accused of wire fraud in a criminal complaint that was filed Jan. 17.

Michigan-based Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce

Materials science company Dow is cutting about 2,000 jobs, or approximately 5% of its global workforce, as part of an effort to reach $1 billion in cost savings this year. The Midland, Michigan-based company currently employs approximately 37,800 people.

Gov. Whitmer unveils new plan for Michigan during State of the State speech

Wednesday was Lansing’s biggest night as powerbrokers and politicos from across the state descended on the capital for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address.

The event was the first in-person address since the start of COVID, and the first with a major shakeup in the Legislature. During her speech, Whitmer’s top priorities were education, including free pre-K and millions of dollars for individualized tutoring for all students.

