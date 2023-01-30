7º

LIVE

Local News

Oakland County police search for missing man who walked away from Pontiac hospital

Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria last seen on Jan. 29

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Oakland County, Pontiac
Oakland County police are searching for a missing man who walked away from a hospital in Pontiac. (WDIV)

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County police are searching for a missing man who walked away from a hospital in Pontiac.

The incident occurred Sunday (Jan. 29) night at McLaren Oakland Hospital, as Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, was wearing only his grey hospital gown, socks, and a blanket.

Longoria left the hospital before 11 p.m. with security advising deputies that he ran towards Huron Street.

Witnesses say they saw a man fitting Longoria’s description in the area of Perry and Fairgrove streets 45 minutes after the 37-year-old man was reported missing, but he was not seen after that.

A drone and two K-9s accompanied deputies in searching the area for three hours Sunday night and into the morning hours on Monday, but Longoria was not located.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.

Jacob Vincent-Perez LongoriaDetails
Age37
Height5′7″
HairBlack
Weight150 pounds
EyesBrown

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter