Oakland County police search for missing man who walked away from Pontiac hospital

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County police are searching for a missing man who walked away from a hospital in Pontiac.

The incident occurred Sunday (Jan. 29) night at McLaren Oakland Hospital, as Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, was wearing only his grey hospital gown, socks, and a blanket.

Longoria left the hospital before 11 p.m. with security advising deputies that he ran towards Huron Street.

Witnesses say they saw a man fitting Longoria’s description in the area of Perry and Fairgrove streets 45 minutes after the 37-year-old man was reported missing, but he was not seen after that.

A drone and two K-9s accompanied deputies in searching the area for three hours Sunday night and into the morning hours on Monday, but Longoria was not located.

Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.