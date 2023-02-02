2 boys charged in murder of teenager at hotel party in Detroit

The scene of a fatal Dec. 31, 2022, shooting at a hotel in Detroit.

DETROIT – Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with the murder of a 16-year-old at a hotel party on New Year’s Eve in Detroit.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Hawthorne Suites in the 5770 block of the Southfield Freeway.

Officials said the incident started with a dispute between teenagers on social media. That led to three people showing up to the hotel party, which was in an upper suite and involved 20-30 teenagers, according to authorities.

“Three suspects arrived on foot, and the victim came to the doorway, and shots were fired not only from the ground, but also from the apartment at each other,” Detroit police Capt. Michael Dicicco said. “The victim was hit in the chest and came back inside the apartment, where he passed away.”

Police said they found the injured 15-year-old Detroit boy in the restroom. Medical officials arrived and pronounced him dead.

A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 31) and charged with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death, and two felony firearm violations.

A probable cause conference was held Thursday, and the 16-year-old was remanded to the Juvenile Detention Facility, prosecutors said.

His preliminary examination is scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 8.

A 15-year-old boy was charged Jan. 10 with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death, and two felony firearm violations.

His preliminary examination is scheduled for March 9 at the Lincoln Hall of Justice.

Both teenagers have been adult designated, which means that, if they’re convicted, the judge can sentence them as juveniles, sentence them as adults, or fashion a blended juvenile sentence that turns into an adult sentence if rehabilitation isn’t successful.