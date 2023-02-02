Wind chill advisory in effect for Metro Detroit Friday morning

A pedestrian wears a heavy coat against the cold in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

4Warn Weather – A wind chill advisory has been issued for all of Metro Detroit through most of Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has placed the following 11 Southeast Michigan counties under the advisory between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Feb. 3: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. Wind chills may get as low as 15 degrees below zero.

People are urged to cover any exposed skin when going outside. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

Stronger overnight winds are expected to die down around daybreak on Friday, the NWS said.

The 4Warn Weather team is also tracking potential flurries throughout the day Friday.

The latest forecast for our area: Tracking polar plunge, possible flurries approaching Metro Detroit

