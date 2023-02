NOVI, Mich. – With the coldest weather of the week still ahead of us, it’s the perfect time to think warm thoughts, and the suburban collection showplace in Novi is the perfect place to do it.

Organizers told Local 4 that there is no time like now to get into the RV game.

“The pricing is lower than we have seen since back in 2018 and before,” said a representative. “So right now, there’s no better time.”