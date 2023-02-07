‘How you could take someone’s life is unthinkable,” Police investigate murder-suicide in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – For the second time in just 48 hours, police in Metro Detroit are investigating a possible murder-suicide. This time it’s at a home in Taylor. Police there say they found a man and woman both dead from gunshot wounds.

This one is absolutely gut-wrenching. Police were trying to figure out what went wrong that could have led to this.

“It’s sad,” said Sarah Sarazin, who lives a few doors down from the incident. “It’s so sad that somebody can do this to somebody else.”

A heartbreaking scene turned even more tragic when it’s believed the young couple living in the house met the terrible fate of a murder-suicide.

“How you just take someone’s life is unthinkable,” Sarazin said.

Allen Park police called Taylor police officers, asking them to do a welfare check on the young man who lived in the home on Wick Road. Apparently, there were some troubling text messages sent out.

That happened Monday (Feb. 6) around 8 p.m. leading to the gruesome discovery. The young man and a young woman were found in the living room with gunshot wounds.

Lieutenant Frank Canning with the Taylor Police Department was one of the men looking into the motive.

“We have no idea,” said Canning. “Our detectives are still investigating this case, trying to look through phone records and other related evidence.”

Police say crime evidence collected so far seems to point the finger at the man allegedly shooting his girlfriend and then turning the gun on himself.

Both were in their early 20s.

“This is really sad,” said Tom Allen. “They had probably 40, 60, 80 years in them being that young.”

Unfortunately, the woman who was killed leaves behind a young child, a little boy from a previous relationship.

“That little boy, that little boy,” Sarazin said. “I just can’t think of what’s going through his mind.”

No clues were really left behind, but police officers said this is why talking to someone like a therapist can be very important during rough times.