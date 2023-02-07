Pickup crashes head-on into trooper while trying to pass salt truck in Oakland County, MSP says

The scene of a Feb. 7, 2023, crash involving a Michigan State Police trooper in Groveland Township.

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a pickup truck crashed head-on into a Michigan State Police trooper while trying to pass a salt truck in Oakland County, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) on Dixie Highway near Tripp Road in Groveland Township.

The trooper was heading south in the right lane of Dixie Highway, and the pickup truck was heading north, Michigan State Police officials said.

The driver of the pickup tried to pass a salt truck, but lost control, authorities said. The truck crossed over the center line, went into the rightmost southbound lane, and struck the patrol car, officials said.

The trooper was taken to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc with injuries to his leg and hip.

The pickup driver was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

Dixie Highway was shut down early in the investigation, but it has since reopened.

A Michigan State Police cruiser involved in a Feb. 7, 2023, crash in Groveland Township. (Michigan State Police)