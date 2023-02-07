State trooper seriously hurt in crash caused by pickup truck in Oakland County, police say

A Michigan State Police cruiser and a pickup truck involved in a Feb. 7, 2023, crash in Groveland Township.

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash caused by a pickup truck in Oakland County, officials said.

The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township.

Police said the trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The “at-fault driver” was also taken to the hospital, with minor injuries, according to an MSP release.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

The scene of a Feb. 7, 2023, crash involving a Michigan State Police trooper in Groveland Township. (Michigan State Police)

A Michigan State Police cruiser involved in a Feb. 7, 2023, crash in Groveland Township. (Michigan State Police)