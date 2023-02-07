State trooper seriously hurt in crash caused by pickup truck in Oakland County, police say

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan State Police trooper was seriously injured Tuesday in a crash caused by a pickup truck in Oakland County, officials said.
The crash happened at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 7) in the area of Dixie Highway and Tripp Road in Groveland Township.
Police said the trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
The “at-fault driver” was also taken to the hospital, with minor injuries, according to an MSP release.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash.