Morning 4: 153-year-old shipwreck found in Lake Superior 600 feet underwater -- and more news

The 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water around 40 miles northwest of Vermilion point on Lake Superior.

Shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior 153 years after it sank for the third and final time

A shipwreck was discovered in Lake Superior 153 years after the 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus sank for the third and final time.

The discovery was announced by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS). The Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water and about 40 miles northwest of Vermilion point on Lake Superior.

23 people, 16 companies linked to pair of massive Metro Detroit health care bribery, fraud schemes

A total of 23 residents and 16 companies from Michigan have been linked to a pair of intertwined health care bribery and fraud schemes centered in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Officials said as part of the schemes, Medicare beneficiaries were referred to certain companies through kickbacks and bribes. False and fraudulent Medicare claims were then submitted based on purported services provided to those beneficiaries, court records show.

In reality, the services outlined in those reimbursement claims were medically unnecessary, didn’t qualify for reimbursement, and/or weren’t provided, according to authorities.

Detroit high school senior who went into cardiac arrest during basketball game has died

Local 4 news has learned that the Northwestern High School senior who went into cardiac arrest during a basketball game has died.

‘I thought we were friends’: 96-year-old man swindled out of his home in Bloomfield Township

A 96-year-old Bloomfield Township man had his home taken away by an employee he met at a senior center. Peter Katapodis never saw it coming.

