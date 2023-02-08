Metro Detroit weather: Tracking the potential for record warmth

4 Warn Weather – Surface high pressure will briefly bring dry weather and lighter winds throughout the day today.

Sunrise is at 7:39 a.m.

Partly sunny, cooler but still above average with highs in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will fill back in later in the day ahead of our next weather maker. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing. Widespread rain will fill in across southeastern Michigan overnight into Thursday morning.

Sunset is at 5:57 p.m.

Rain will linger well into Thursday afternoon. Periods of heavier rainfall will be possible with amounts close to an inch. The potential for higher end wind gusts (50+ mph) will be most likely across the greater Metro Detroit region and especially south towards the Ohio state line.

After the cold front sweeps through, some mixing of snow, or melting snowflakes, will be possible in the evening. Gust potential will quickly wane late Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Thursday will flirt with the record high of 56 degrees set back in 2001.

Temperatures drop a little closer to average after the passage of the cold front on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s. There is a minor chance for light snow late Friday into early Saturday morning given the influence of an upper-level trough setting up over the Great Lakes along a weak cold front. Warmer than average temperatures in the 40s return by early next week with possible 50s back in the forecast by the middle to end of next week.