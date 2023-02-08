Plumber electrocuted while snaking drain in flooded basement on Detroit’s west side

A plumber was electrocuted while being trapped in flood waters in a basement on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Tuesday (Feb. 7) as the 62-year-old plumber was snaking a drain when he came in contact with an electrical supply as water filled the basement.

Firefighters and paramedics were able to remove the victim’s body from the basement of the apartment complex on LaSalle and Webb streets in Detroit.

The victim was transported to the hospital but was pronounced dead.