Wayne County Treasurer offering property tax help on Saturdays through March

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The Wayne County Treasurer will be offering additional office hours on Saturdays for the next several weeks for residents who need to pay delinquent property taxes.

The office of Treasurer Eric Sabree announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, that Wayne County residents can now make appointments for Saturday to make payments or payment arrangements for delinquent taxes. Residents who owe property taxes are being urged to enter a payment plan in order to avoid foreclosure.

Click here to make an appointment at the Wayne County Treasurer’s Office.

The office will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays through March 25. Their regular weekday business hours run from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and are by appointment only.

“While my office remains committed to doing everything it can to keep people in their homes -- through payment arrangements, for example -- we also have to comply with the law,” Sabree said. “It is very important that individuals who owe back property taxes for the year 2020 or prior either pay the tax bill in full or work with our office to make payment arrangements.”

The treasurer’s office can be reach by phone at 313-224-5990, or by email at taxinfo@waynecounty.com.

More resources are available on the treasurer’s website here.

Related: Tax season scammers trying to take your money: What to know