Suspect riding bike steals tow truck, crashes it into auto parts warehouse in Detroit

A suspect riding a bike ended up stealing a tow truck and crashing it into a warehouse in Detroit. The incident occurred Wednesday (Feb. 8) evening at Holbrook Auto Parts on 6 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue when the tow truck driver tried to pick up a woman’s car.

The suspect saw the door open and decided to ditch his bike as the driver was on the back of the tow truck hooking up the woman’s car.

“I went to hook it up from the back, and I see my truck moving,” said Lou, the tow truck driver. “Then I see somebody in it, and I say, ‘What the heck is going on?’”

The thief jetted out of the parking lot, lost control of the tow truck, and ran into the side of the auto parts store.

