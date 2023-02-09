Tracking Metro Detroit power outages amid strong winds: 2K in the dark on Feb. 9, 2023

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Metro Detroit on Thursday could cause power outages in the region.

Most Metro Detroit counties are under a wind advisory from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. Winds are expected to move at 25-35 mph, and gust to 45-55 mph.

As of 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, about 2,100 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about .10% of all DTE customers.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information, should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

Safety tips during a storm