Morning 4: Woman charged after teens get drunk at bar, get in deadly crash in St. Clair County -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Woman, 20, charged in deadly St. Clair County crash caused by teens who got drunk at bar, police say

A 20-year-old woman has been charged after a group of teenagers used fake IDs to get drunk at a bar and then caused a crash that killed one person in St. Clair County, officials said.

Read more here.

Warren mayor says term limits don’t apply to him, plans on running again

Will Warren residents be voting between new candidates for mayor in 2023? Or will current mayor Jim Fouts be in the running?

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has filed to run for a fifth term and his candidacy is raising questions. Voters approved term limits for city officials in 2020 with a 68% majority. The law makes it so city officials can only serve for three four-year terms.

See the report here.

Everything we know after 14-year-old girl reported missing over a year ago found in Port Huron

A 14-year-old girl who had been missing for nearly a year and a half was found alive in a Port Huron home this week.

The U.S. Marshals Service became involved in the investigation after someone reported that the girl was sexually assaulted and had become pregnant.

Here’s what we know.

Tax relief debate devolved into shouting match in Lansing

It looks like a $180 check will soon be on its way to Michigan taxpayers.

One check per filing means if you file jointly with a spouse, it’s a single check for you to share. That check is the real sticking point in the battle between Democrats and Republicans over House Bill 4001 in Lansing.

See the story here.