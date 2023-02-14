53º

Watch: Vigil honoring Michigan State University student at Clawson City Park

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: MSU Campus Shooting 2023, Alexandria Verner, Oakland County, Clawson

CLAWSON, Mich. – Michigan State Police identified biology and anthropology student Alexandria Verner as one of the victims who was fatally shot at Michigan State University on Monday night.

The Clawson community plans to come together three nights in a row to honor the recently deceased Michigan State Spartan.

The vigil will take place at the Clawson City Park football field on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Clawson vigil will start at 7:30 p.m.

Read -- ‘Alex was and is incredibly loved by everyone’: Clawson superintendent shares message about MSU victim

