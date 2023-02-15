Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: 19K in the dark on Feb. 15, 2023

FILE - A worker works on the power lines in Annapolis, Md., on Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

DETROIT – Strong winds moving through Metro Detroit on Wednesday could cause power outages in the region.

Most Metro Detroit counties are under a wind advisory from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Winds are expected to gust at 45-55 mph.

There is also a winter weather advisory issued for several counties in southeast Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. The counties impacted are Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair. It is predicted that there will be a mix of snow and sleet on Thursday morning followed by a mix of sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon. Some areas are expected to have up to two inches of snow.

As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, about 19,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan -- that’s about .85% of all DTE customers.

You can see DTE’s outage map right here.

We’ll continue to update this article with outage information, should more outages occur.

Dangerous winds mean that it isn’t safe for crews to be up high and working on power lines -- so any outages could take a while to address.

Report an outage to DTE here. Report an outage to Consumers Energy here.

