Metro Detroit weather: Warm and Windy Wednesday

4 Warn Weather – ***A Wind Advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, gusts of 45-50 MPH will peak in the late morning to early afternoon.***

It’s going to be a warm and windy Wednesday. Waking up to a mild morning with rising temperatures.

Starting off in the low 50s with highs this afternoon quickly rising close to 60.

Sunrise is at 7:30 a.m.

Expect scattered showers to continue through daybreak before drier air builds in by early afternoon. We can anticipate clouds to hang around most of the day, but sunshine should reappear for folks in our south zone. The headline with this system is that winds will be gusty. 45 to 50 mph gusts peak late this morning into the early afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Southeast Michigan Wednesday until 4 p.m.

Sunset is at 6:06 p.m.

Another low pressure system will bring a period of precipitation starting Thursday afternoon. This will largely move in as rain or freezing drizzle before a steady transition to a rain/snow mix and then light snow as colder air overspreads the area.

With warmer surface temperatures, we aren’t anticipating much accumulation and any precipitation that lingers into Friday would be light and spotty. Otherwise, clouds will likely give way to sunshine Friday, but it will be blustery.

After a sharp cool down from late Thursday into Friday with highs only in the 20s on Friday (and low temperatures on either side of 20 both Thursday and Friday nights), expect temperatures to rebound back into the 40s this coming weekend and possibly around 50 on President’s Day.