Watch: University of Michigan vigil in honor of 3 Michigan State students who were killed in mass shooting

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan held a vigil Wednesday night in support of the Michigan State University community as three MSU students were fatally shot on Monday.
The Big Ten university shared that the vigil will take place at the Diag at 7 p.m.
As we continue to send our love and support to @MichiganStateU, the U-M community will come together for a vigil organized by @UMcsg on the Diag tomorrow at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/fBXzij9YCc— University of Michigan (@UMich) February 14, 2023
Below is a message from President Santa J. Ono on the MSU Campus shooting.
Dear U-M community,
Our hearts are broken with the Michigan State University family following last night’s horrific shooting. We wish for a speedy recovery of the wounded, and we pray for comfort and grace for the loved ones of those so suddenly lost.
I know many in our community are reeling from this event as you have friends or family who belong to the MSU community.
I encourage us all to take a moment to show our appreciation and support for one another. Support resources are available on campus for students, faculty and staff.
Our campus will remain open today and you will see an increased safety and security presence from our Division of Public Safety and Security.
Provost Laurie McCauley and I have reached out to our counterparts at MSU, offering any assistance that we might provide them at this time.
Plans are being made for our community to come together for a vigil on the Diag tomorrow at 7 p.m.
Let us do all we can to support one another, and our MSU family, in this hour of tragedy and need.President Santa J. Ono, Feb. 14, 2023