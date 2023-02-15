Watch: University of Michigan vigil in honor of 3 Michigan State students who were killed in mass shooting

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan held a vigil Wednesday night in support of the Michigan State University community as three MSU students were fatally shot on Monday.

The Big Ten university shared that the vigil will take place at the Diag at 7 p.m.

As we continue to send our love and support to @MichiganStateU, the U-M community will come together for a vigil organized by @UMcsg on the Diag tomorrow at 7pm. pic.twitter.com/fBXzij9YCc — University of Michigan (@UMich) February 14, 2023

