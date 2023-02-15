Watch: Vigil at Michigan State University ‘Rock’ in honor of students killed during mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. – An on-campus vigil took place at Michigan State University on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to remember the three students who were fatally shot Monday night on campus.

Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed when a gunman opened fire on campus at two different buildings on Monday night.

The Big Ten university shared on Tuesday that a vigil will take place at the famous Rock on campus. You can view the MSU vigil in the player above.

The Rock has been vastly popular this week as many students have been paying their respects to the students who lost their lives and to those that are still fighting as five are currently in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Always a Spartan The Rock was painted ahead of tonight's vigil. Always Spartans and always in our hearts. Posted by Michigan State University on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Michigan State University students remember tragedy of mass shooting on campus

“Grief is a profoundly personal thing, and we know the healing process will not be swift. We must take time to think, mourn and be together. I encourage everyone to honor their feelings and find comfort and solace in the close bonds that knit together our Spartan family.” MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff

Campus & academic leaders, and faculty are planning a #SpartanWalk this evening - all are welcome. To participate, meet at the Spartan statue at 5 pm. The group will walk to the Rock for the 6 pm vigil to support our students and campus community. #SpartanStrong #SpartansWill pic.twitter.com/OCBraep6z1 — MSU Research (@msuresearch) February 15, 2023

