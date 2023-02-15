40º

Watch: Vigil at Michigan State University ‘Rock’ in honor of students killed during mass shooting

3 MSU students killed, 5 hospitalized in mass shooting

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

EAST LANSING, Mich. – An on-campus vigil took place at Michigan State University on Wednesday at 6 p.m. to remember the three students who were fatally shot Monday night on campus.

Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner were killed when a gunman opened fire on campus at two different buildings on Monday night.

The Big Ten university shared on Tuesday that a vigil will take place at the famous Rock on campus. You can view the MSU vigil in the player above.

The Rock has been vastly popular this week as many students have been paying their respects to the students who lost their lives and to those that are still fighting as five are currently in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital.

Always a Spartan

The Rock was painted ahead of tonight's vigil. Always Spartans and always in our hearts.

Posted by Michigan State University on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

To view the vigil on Michigan State University’s Facebook page, click here.

