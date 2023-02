Police say the shootings happened at several different homes in Tate County near the Tennessee state line. We're told the shooter is in custody, and police are trying to figure out a motive.

MISSISSIPPI – Six people have been shot and killed in a small, rural town in Mississippi.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.