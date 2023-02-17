More than 18K students sign petition pushing for MSU to offer virtual, hybrid learning option

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Students are set to return to classes one week after the shooting on Monday. Many of them say it’s too soon.

More than 18,000 students have signed a petition pushing for Michigan State University to offer a virtual or hybrid learning option.

“I think what has so many people a little at ease is that they just put out a statement that we were returning Monday without taking the proper cautions to ensure students, parents, and faculty, which I think took students a little a-bat,” said MSU junior Kameron Cone.

Cone says she is just not ready to return to class on Monday (Feb. 20), and thousands of MSU students agree with her.

The native Detroiter started the petition with more than 18,000 signatures – alerting MSU that students are still in shock.

They have questions about safety, and their families are not ready to send their kids back. The bottom line, for thousands of MSU students, Monday is too soon.

“There was a gap in communication between the students, the faculty, and the institution, and us not getting grace and returning back on Monday after a mass shooting is just absurd to me,” Cone said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer interviewed with Local 4 Friday, discussing a virtual option for students.

“Seeing we can use technology to learn virtually, perhaps that’s a tool that some could use who are not comfortable,” said Whitmer.

“A lot of students aren’t returning, period, which is unfortunate because we are Spartans, and we do love MSU,” Cone said. “However, the rate that this has been going is very traumatic, and I understand a lot of people can’t handle that. So, in my personal opinion, I would say that I am very excited to go back next semester.”

Cone said she had questions about security and implementing security guards to get into buildings, but trust is the biggest issue for students.

Berkey Hall will remain closed for the rest of the semester. The MSU Union remains closed at the moment as well.