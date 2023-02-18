Recall Roundup: IKEA chairs, dog food, other recalls to know from last week

Here are the recalls you should know about from the week of Feb. 6, 2023.

This edition of Recall Roundup features recalls announced between Feb. 8 and Feb. 10, 2023. Recalls are ordered from the oldest announcement date to the most recent announcement date.

Food and drug recalls

Prescription Purina Pro Plan dog food recalled after 2 dogs get sick

Purina is recalling certain bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL) after two dogs got sick.

The food could have elevated levels of vitamin D. Consuming elevated levels can lead to health issues depending on how much the dog ate and for how long.

Symptoms of vitamin D toxicity include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, and excessive drooling to renal (kidney) dysfunction.

There have been two separate cases of dogs showing symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after consuming the food. The dogs recovered after they stopped eating the food.

“We apologize to pet owners and veterinarians for any concerns or inconvenience this situation has caused. As pet experts and pet owners ourselves, the health and well-being of pets is our top priority,” the company said.

Which bags of Purina Pro Plan were recalled?

The food was sold across the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals, and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

The recall involves 8 pound and 20 pound bags of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL). If you purchased this food, you should stop feeding it to your dog and throw it away where no other animals or wildlife can eat it.

You should contact your vet if your dog has any of the symptoms of vitamin D toxicity. No other Purina pet care products are affected.

Bags with the UPC code and Production codes below should be discarded:

UPC Code:

38100 19190 – 8 lb

38100 19192 – 20 lb

Production Code (*First 8 characters equal to)

2249 1082

2250 1082

2276 1082

2277 1082

2290 1082

2360 1082

2361 1082

How to get a refund

You can call Purina Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (CST) at 1-800-345-5678. Or you can contact them through their website, click here.

Product photos:

How to find out if your bag of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental was recalled. (FDA)

Universal Meditech Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 rapid test kit

Universal Meditech Inc. has recalled 56,300 units of its Skippack rapid COVID tests due to distribution without proper approval.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Skippack rapid COVID tests have been recalled nationwide because they were distributed without appropriate premarket clearance or approval which may result in inaccurate test results.

Product information:

Product name Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit UDI None Model Cassette Description - Purple and white box under “Skippack Medical Lab” brand

- Green and white box under “DiagnosUS” brand

- White box without brand name

The recalled test kits were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and were distributed nationwide in January 2022.

Universal Meditech has not received any reports of any adverse health events related to this recall.

If you have purchased any of these products it is advised you do not use them and contact the distributor to find out how to return them.

Questions should be directed to Universal Meditech at 1-702-871-9888 or m@linlawgroup.com.

Product photos:

Skippack rapid COVID-19 test kit recall, product image (FDA)

Skippack rapid COVID-19 test kit recall, product image (FDA)

Skippack rapid COVID-19 test kit recall, product image (FDA)

Consumer product recalls

4.9M Fabuloso cleaning products recalled over bacteria contamination

Millions of units of multipurpose cleaner sold under the brand Fabuloso are being recalled due to potential bacteria contamination.

Colgate-Palmolive, the company behind the brand, announced Wednesday, Feb. 8, that several types of Fabuloso cleaners are being recalled after a “preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing.” Without that preservative, it is possible for Pseudomonas bacteria to grow inside the cleaner.

Fabuloso cleaning products are sold nationwide in stores and online at places like Walmart, Lowe’s, Dollar General and on Amazon. The company is recalling 4.9 million products that were specifically produced between Dec. 14, 2022 and Jan. 23. The manufacturing issue was corrected on Jan. 23, officials said.

Impacted products include their lavender, lemon, passion fruit, spring fresh and ocean scented multipurpose cleaners. Click here to see the full list of recalled products.

Though 4.9 million products are affected by the recall, officials say that 80% of the products were never released for sale.

Anyone who purchased the recalled cleaning products are urged not to use them and to dispose of them right away. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says to dispose of this product by keeping the cleaner in its container and throwing the whole thing in the garbage.

If the bacteria is present inside the container, it can “enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes or through a break in the skin.” Those with weakened immune systems and underlying lung conditions are particularly at risk of more serious infections if they come into contact with the bacteria.

Consumers can request a reimbursement from the company by filling out a form on their website right here. Anyone with questions can call 1-855-703-0166.

Officials say no injuries have been reported so far in connection with the recall.

See the entire Fabuloso recall announcement here.

Product photos:

Millions of units of Fabuloso multipurpose cleaning products are being recalled due to a potential bacteria contamination. Product images courtesy of the recall announcement posted Feb. 8, 2023. (WDIV)

BRB side-by-side vehicles

BRB is recalling its Can-Am side-by-side vehicles due to a fire hazard.

The company is recalling approximately 3,310 side-by-side vehicles because they may have a defective fuel hose assembly which could lead to a fuel leak which poses a fire hazard.

BRB has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Model year 2023 Models Commander, Defender, Maverick Trail and Sport series side-by-side vehicles. Color Vehicles were sold in a variety of colors. Identifying information Can-Am and the model name are printed on the side panels of the vehicles. The Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) is printed on a label under the glove box.

These vehicles were sold nationwide at Can-Am dealers from October 2022 to November 2022.

If you have purchased any of these recalled products it is advised you stop using them immediately and contact a Can-Am dealer for a free repair and parts replacement.

Questions should be directed to BRB at 888-272-9222.

Product photos:

BRP Side-By-Side Vehicle recall, product photos (CPSC)

English Riding Supply equestrian helmets

English Riding supply is recalling approximately 49,300 equestrian helmets due to an impact injury hazard.

The company is recalling these helmets because they fail to meet the impact requirement standards for the type of helmet which poses an impact injury hazard to riders who fall.

English Riding Supply has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to this recall.

Product information:

Model Ovation Protégé Colors Helmet was sold in multiple colors and finishes. Identification information An SEI certification label, which includes the model name and date of manufacture, is located inside the helmets. “OV” is printed on the front of the helmets.

Products affected by this recall were manufactured between December 2020 and December 2022.

They were sold from January 2021 to December 2022 nationwide at specialty stores and online at Amazon.com and Statelinetack.com.

If you have purchased any of the recalled helmets it is advised you stop using them immediately and return them to the original place of purchase for a refund.

For questions or more information on refunds, contact English Riding Supply at 866-569-1600 or helmets@englishridingsupply.com.

Product photos:

English Riding Supply Equestrian helmets recall, product photo (CPSC)

IKEA ODGER swivel chairs

IKEA is recalling their ODGER swivel chairs due to a fall and injury hazard.

The company is recalling 12,000 units of their ODGER swivel chairs because the chair’s leg base can break which poses a fall and injury hazard.

IKEA has received four reports of the leg base breaking, including two reports of consumer injury.representing

Product information:

Product name IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs Color Anthracite (gray) Date stamp (located underneath the seat) The recalled chairs bear a date stamp before and including 2221 with the first two digits representing the year and the last two digits representing the week, (YYWW).

These chairs were sold at IKEA online and in stores from October 2019 to December 2022.

If you have purchased this product it is advised you stop using it immediately and return it to the original place of purchase or contact IKEA for instructions on how to dispose of the chair and receive a full refund.

Questions should be directed to IKEA at 888-966-4532.

Product photos:

IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs recall, product photo (CPSC)

Nearly half a million baby activity gyms recalled due to choking hazard

Skip Hop has recalled approximately 472,850 units of its Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms due to a choking hazard.

The company is recalling 472,850 units of its infant activity gyms -- plus an additional 23,280 in Canada and 2,240 in Mexico -- because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon which poses a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall only involves the cloud toy sold with the Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gym. The cloud toy attaches to the activity gym with a plastic ring.

Skip Hop has received 12 reports of children putting the raindrops from the cloud toy in their mouths.

These activity gyms were sold nationwide from June 2016 to December 2022 at the following retailers: Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores, and online at www.Amazon.com and www.SkipHop.com.

Product information:

The UPC number is located on the activity gym playmat.

Product description The cloud toy is a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons. Style number 307150 UPC number 879674025721

If you have purchased this product it is advised you remove the raindrops on the cloud toy by cutting them off with a pair of scissors and throw them away.

For a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code, take a picture of the cloud toy with the raindrops removed and submit the photo to Skip Hop on their recall page. Visit that page by clicking here.

Questions should be directed to Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.

Product photos:

Skip Hop activity gym recall, product photos (CPSC)

LiftMaster myQ Garage Door control panels

Chamberlain Group is recalling its LiftMaster myQ Garage Door control panels due to an entrapment hazard.

The company is recalling 96,400 units of garage door control panels because the secondary entrapment protection system can fail, causing the door to close even with an obstruction present. This can pose an entrapment hazard,

According to the CPSC, no incidents or injuries have been reported in the U.S. that relate to this recall.

Control panels were sold individually or with wall-mount residential jackshaft garage door openers.

Product information:

LiftMaster and myQ are printed on the front of the control panels.

The manufacture date, model number and UPC code can be found on a label located on the back of the unit.

Model numbers UPC codes 8500MC 012381203536 8500CMC 012381203529 8500RGDMC 012381203543 RJO20MC 012381188246 RJO20CMC 012381191277 RJO20CHMC 012381191277 889LMMC 012381203611 889RGDMC 012381203628 041A7928-3MC 012381204304

Recalled panels were manufactured and sold nationwide between March 2022 and October 2022 online and in-store at The Home Depot, Lowes, Menards and other stores.

If you have purchased this recalled product it is advised you contact Chamberlain Group for a free repair kit.

For questions or to request a repair kit, contact Chamberlain Group at 833-775-1951.

Product photos:

LiftMaster myQ Garage Door Control Panels recall, product photo (CPSC)

WeeSprout baby sleep sacks

WeeSprout is recalling their baby sleep sacks due to a choking hazard.

The company is recalling 31,630 units of its baby sleep sacks because the zipper can detach from the sleep sack which poses a choking hazard.

According to the CPSC, WeeSprout has received 17 reports of the zipper detaching from the sleep sacks, but no reports of any injuries.

Product information:

Product name WeeSprout baby sleep sack Material 100% cotton Sizes Newborn - 36 months Colors Blue dusk, dotted rose, gray stitch, rosemary stitch

These recalled sleep sacks were sold on Amazon.com and WeeSprout.com nationwide from August 2022 to December 2022.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you stop using them immediately, cut them in half with a pair of scissors, take a photo of the cut item and discard it in the household trash.

WeeSprout is offering a refund or store credit for customers that send pictures of the destroyed items to weecare@weesprout.com.

Questions should be directed to the company at 888-770-7092 or the email address above.

Product photos:

WeeSprout Baby Sleep Sacks recall, product photos (CPSC)

Textron E-Z-GO personal transportation vehicles

Textron is recalling their E-Z-GO personal transportation vehicles (PTVs) due to a fire hazard.

The company has recalled 143,000 units of their E-Z-GO PTVs because the electronic board that powers the USB port can overheat and ignite components of the vehicle, which poses a fire hazard.

According to the CPSC, Textron has received 30 reports of the electronic board overheating which includes two resulting in a fire with property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Product information:

Serial numbers are printed near the base of the steering column for RXV models and is printed below the operator seat position for TXT models.

Model 2021, 2022 and 2023 Freedom and Valor E-Z-GO RXV personal transportation vehicles Serial numbers 5585710 through 5716926 Model 2021, 2022 and 2023 Valor, Express and Liberty E-Z-GO TXT personal transportation vehicles Serial numbers 3478457 through 3591890

These recalled PTVs, or golf carts, were sold nationwide at E-Z-GO dealerships and online from May 2020 to November 2022.

If you have purchased any of the recalled products it is advised you stop using them immediately. Do not connect electric-powered vehicles to a charger or power outlet. Contact Textron to schedule a free repair.

For inquiries about repairs or for questions contact Textron at 888-525-6040 or jcook03@textron.com.

Product photos:

E-Z-GO Personal Transportation Vehicles recall, product photos (CPSC)

