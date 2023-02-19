2 of 5 students injured during Michigan State mass shooting no longer in critical condition

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 14: Flowers and crime scene tape are shown outside Berkey Hall on the campus of Michigan State University on February 14, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. A gunman opened at two locations on the campus last night, killing three students and injuring several others before taking his own life. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Medical officials have given an update on the five students who are hospitalized after the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Three students were killed and five students were injured when a gunman opened fire at two buildings on the East Lansing campus on Monday, Feb. 13. All five injured students were hospitalized in Lansing and were originally listed in critical condition. Four of them required surgical intervention upon their arrival at the hospital. Three of the injured students at Sparrow are still listed in critical condition. One of the students is now in serious condition, and another student is in fair condition.

Police said they will not be confirming the identities of any of the five injured students, out of respect for the families. Some identities have still been made public by family or friends, however.

‘Full recovery will take months’: Hospitalized Michigan State shooting victim identified

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the students in the hospital to the following:



• 1 student is in fair condition (previously stable)



• 1 student is in serious condition, but stable (previously critical)



• 3 students remain in critical condition pic.twitter.com/TlMPargmW7 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 19, 2023

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed. The investigation continues and is being led by Michigan State University police as well as Michigan State Police, in addition to partnering agencies such as the FBI and the Lansing Police Department.

MSU campus shooting: Find all of our online coverage here