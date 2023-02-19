47º

2 of 5 students injured during Michigan State mass shooting no longer in critical condition

5 students still in the hospital following mass shooting

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Medical officials have given an update on the five students who are hospitalized after the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

Three students were killed and five students were injured when a gunman opened fire at two buildings on the East Lansing campus on Monday, Feb. 13. All five injured students were hospitalized in Lansing and were originally listed in critical condition. Four of them required surgical intervention upon their arrival at the hospital. Three of the injured students at Sparrow are still listed in critical condition. One of the students is now in serious condition, and another student is in fair condition.

Police said they will not be confirming the identities of any of the five injured students, out of respect for the families. Some identities have still been made public by family or friends, however.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed. The investigation continues and is being led by Michigan State University police as well as Michigan State Police, in addition to partnering agencies such as the FBI and the Lansing Police Department.

