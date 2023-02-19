PETA will pay for Wienermobile’s catalytic converter repair if Heinz changes vehicle to a vegan hot dog

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is willing to pay for an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile catalytic converter repair if Heinz will convert the vehicle into a vegan hot dog.
While the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile may not be on CarFax’s list of most targeted vehicles for catalytic converter theft, that didn’t stop someone from stealing its catalytic converter this past month.
Following the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile having its catalytic converter stolen, PETA is offering to pay for the repair under one condition.
PETA sent a letter to Kraft Heinz’s North American zone president Carlos Abrams-Rivera, stating they will cover the costs of replacing the catalytic converter if the company converts the hot dog to a vegan hot dog for one year.
The organization notes in the letter to Kraft Heinz Company that the vegan hot dog market has grown 20%. Oscar Mayer has a product called “Not Hot Dogs” as the company has been exploring vegan meats.
“Since Americans’ appetite for cruelty-free foods is only growing, we hope you’ll relish this opportunity to ketchup with the trend by having at least one veggie dog mobile.” wrote President of PETA Ingrid Newkirk to Kraft Heinz Company.
You can read the full letter below:
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars
In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Below is a list of the most targeted cars nationwide for catalytic converters.
Most targeted cars nationwide:
- 1985-2021 Ford F-Series
- 1989-2020 Honda Accord
- 2007-17 Jeep Patriot
- 1990-2022 Ford Econoline
- 1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox
- 1997-2020 Honda CR-V
- 1987-2019 Toyota Camry
- 2011-17 Chrysler 200
- 2001-21 Toyota Prius
Below are tips from the National Insurance Crime Bureau on how you can reduce the chances of your catalytic converter being stolen:
- Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.
- Park fleet trucks in an enclosed area that is secured, well-lighted, locked and alarmed.
- Park personal vehicles, if possible, in a garage. If not possible and the car must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, and they may opt to leave the area and your car untouched.
- Contact a muffler shop that can etch your vehicle’s VIN on the converter and spray it with a highly visible high-heat paint.
