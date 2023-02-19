PETA will pay for Wienermobile’s catalytic converter repair if Heinz changes vehicle to a vegan hot dog

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is willing to pay for an Oscar Mayer Wienermobile catalytic converter repair if Heinz will convert the vehicle into a vegan hot dog.

While the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile may not be on CarFax’s list of most targeted vehicles for catalytic converter theft, that didn’t stop someone from stealing its catalytic converter this past month.

Following the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile having its catalytic converter stolen, PETA is offering to pay for the repair under one condition.

PETA sent a letter to Kraft Heinz’s North American zone president Carlos Abrams-Rivera, stating they will cover the costs of replacing the catalytic converter if the company converts the hot dog to a vegan hot dog for one year.

The organization notes in the letter to Kraft Heinz Company that the vegan hot dog market has grown 20%. Oscar Mayer has a product called “Not Hot Dogs” as the company has been exploring vegan meats.

“Since Americans’ appetite for cruelty-free foods is only growing, we hope you’ll relish this opportunity to ketchup with the trend by having at least one veggie dog mobile.” wrote President of PETA Ingrid Newkirk to Kraft Heinz Company.

You can read the full letter below:

“Dear Mr. Abrams-Rivera: Greetings! I’m writing on behalf of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals—PETA entities have more than 9 million members and supporters globally, including thousands in Chicago—following reports about the theft of a catalytic converter from a Wienermobile in Las Vegas, with an offer you could really sink your teeth into. PETA is willing to cover the cost of the replacement part and the maintenance of the vehicle for one year if you convert it into a Not Dogmobile or something similar. With the rising demand for vegan hot dogs and following last year’s report about the potential for Oscar Mayer Not Hot Dogs, now is the perfect time to put the brakes on an old idea and make a shift. Allow me to elaborate. As you know, the global market for plant-based hot dogs grew by a whopping 20% last year and is projected to reach a market value of $1.99 billion by 2032. In fact, 79% of Gen Zers choose to go meatless one day a week, while 65% want to follow a more plant-based diet. Eating hot dogs can put consumers of all ages in the fast lane to ill health. As a recent study showed, eating just one hot dog can take 36 minutes off a human life. The World Health Organization reports that eating processed meat—including hot dogs—causes cancer, while studies show that consuming vegan foods like protein-rich, cholesterol-free tofu reduces the risk of suffering from certain types of cancer, heart disease, and strokes. There’s another excellent reason to consider a Veggie Dog Mobile: Pigs, cows, and other animals commonly used for hot dogs are intelligent, sensitive individuals who feel pain and form strong bonds with others. Putting the brakes on products made from animals and promoting tasty vegan dogs instead would spare living, feeling beings this miserable fate and win you a place in all compassionate hearts. Frankly, we want everyone to consider that they now have options, whether they’re vegan for ethical, environmental, health, religious, or other reasons or they just want to try a vegan hot dog. Since Americans’ appetite for cruelty-free foods is only growing, we hope you’ll relish this opportunity to ketchup with the trend by having at least one veggie dog mobile. Thank you for your consideration. We look forward to hearing from you. Very truly yours” Ingrid Newkirk, Feb. 16, 2023

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars

In 2020, there was a 325% increase in converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. Below is a list of the most targeted cars nationwide for catalytic converters.

Most targeted cars nationwide:

1985-2021 Ford F-Series

1989-2020 Honda Accord

2007-17 Jeep Patriot

1990-2022 Ford Econoline

1999-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

2005-21 Chevrolet Equinox

1997-2020 Honda CR-V

1987-2019 Toyota Camry

2011-17 Chrysler 200

2001-21 Toyota Prius

Below are tips from the National Insurance Crime Bureau on how you can reduce the chances of your catalytic converter being stolen:

Install a catalytic converter anti-theft device.

Park fleet trucks in an enclosed area that is secured, well-lighted, locked and alarmed.

Park personal vehicles, if possible, in a garage. If not possible and the car must be parked in a driveway, consider installing motion sensor security lights. While lights may not provide complete security, it may make some thieves think twice, and they may opt to leave the area and your car untouched.

Contact a muffler shop that can etch your vehicle’s VIN on the converter and spray it with a highly visible high-heat paint.

More: Here’s how to protect yourselves against theft of catalytic converters in Metro Detroit