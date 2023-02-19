‘Rivals, but not rivals’: University of Michigan honors Michigan State during pregame ceremony

The Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State Spartans 84-72 on Saturday night, but the famed rivalry wasn’t the only focus of the game.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Michigan Wolverines beat the Michigan State Spartans 84-72 on Saturday night, but the famed rivalry wasn’t the only focus of the game.

The two schools came together in Ann Arbor Saturday night to watch their respective teams, but also to pay respect to the lives lost in the shootings at Michigan State.

On Monday, Feb. 13, three students were killed, five were wounded, and thousands of alumni, parents, and friends collectively felt their hearts ache in the aftermath.

However, on Saturday night, there was an opportunity for an entire state to come together in support of the Michigan State community.

The pregame ceremony was emotional for those in attendance as a moment of silence was followed by the U of M band playing MSU’s alma mater.

“It just gave me goosebumps. . . and I brought a wad of tissues,” MSU alumna Marie Moreland said.

During the moment of silence, top of mind were the three students killed and the five students injured in the events that unfolded at Berkey Hall and the Michigan State Union on Monday.

“My son has a friend who was one of the victims who was shot and is alive, so that has been really challenging,” Moreland said.

The University of Michigan had planned several ways to honor the Michigan State students before the game. Players and student spectators wore custom warm-up shirts that read “Michigan basketball stands with MSU.”

During the moment of silence and MSU alma mater, the stadium was illuminated with green and white lights -- all attendees were given LED wristbands that lit up along with the stadium.

“It’s just great what they’re doing here in Ann Arbor to get some healing and it’s just a wonderful thing,” MSU graduate Jamel Williams said.

The University of Michigan also held a vigil on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in support of the Spartan community following the tragedy.

“It’s a reminder that we’re basketball rivals, but still not rivals,” Michigan fan Simon Shugar said.

