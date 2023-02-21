City Council to vote Tuesday on land transfer deal in Southwest Detroit

Detroit City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a land transfer deal involving the Detroit International Bridge Company. The agreement was signed years ago and is legally binding, but protestors in Southwest Detroit are urging the council to include protections for homeowners.

It’s a big concern, and they’re also worried a third bridge could be built; Riverside Park might be affected, as well as the streets surrounding the Ambassador Bridge.

Activists and homeowners in Southwest Detroit protested next to the wall that separates the Ambassador Bridge traffic from their neighborhood.

“The concern is them taking more land, the pollution,” said Bianca Cuevas. “I need my kids to have fresh air. We don’t need so much traffic.”

They want the city council to vote against a land transfer they say will negatively impact Riverside Park and St. Anne Street.

“My concern is that they’re going to block the road and displace residents,” Pam Turner. “We need to stop it. It’s been going on for years, and we’re frustrated by it.”

“This has got nothing to do with St. Anne, and it’s got nothing to do with any threats to neighborhoods being upset,” said City Attorney Conrad Mallett. “This is only about the park.”

Mallett says the council is legally obligated to follow through on the agreement signed in 2016.

“All we need to do is have one more council declaration, this deal closes out, and we keep our word as an institution,” Mallett said. “I just don’t know why that’s not important.”

“There’s a real fear of a third bridge, and the community is fighting,” said Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Detroit Council Member District 6. “We’re tired of being ignored, and residents are afraid that the bridge company will encroach on the neighborhood and displace people as well.”

“I just really need the city council to step up and put protection in place before the land deal goes through,” Turner said.

We did hear back from the Detroit International Bridge Company, who said in a statement: