Metro Detroit road crews are working around the clock to stay ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm

We’ve been talking to county road crews, DTE, and state police, so you have the information you need to stay safe

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich.Metro Detroit road crew will work around the clock to get ahead of the winter storm.

We’re still a ways away from the winter storm hitting our area, but we’ve been talking to everyone, from county road crews to DTE and state police, so you have the information you need to stay safe.

Officials are already saying if you don’t have to be out Wednesday (Feb. 22), don’t. If you have the option to work from home, then do so.

In Wayne County, where a winter weather advisory is in effect, officials expect to see icy conditions. Crews are resting Tuesday night but will be in first thing in the morning unless conditions change overnight.

There are people in places throughout the county monitoring the conditions, and they’ll be ready just as soon as it’s time to move.

“The good thing about this storm is that we’re going to have great temperatures for salt to work,” said Wayne County Deputy Director Scott Cabauatan. “We’re not going to be fighting zero temperatures where salt isn’t as effective. We’re going to have a really good ability to get salt down and have it work really well.

Those conditions won’t just be tricky for drivers as they could also result in power outages.

DTE has already activated its incident command center, as more than 200 repair teams are standing by, and more than 1,500 workers are ready. There will be around 400 out-of-state workers to assist as well.

If you see downed wires, stay 25 feet away from them or anything they’re in contact with; If you see yellow tape or any downed wire, assume it’s a live wire. If you find yourself without power and use a generator, remember, never place them indoors.

