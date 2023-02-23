1 injured Michigan State University student discharged from hospital after shootings

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 20: Michigan State University students return to classes for the first time since the February 13 mass shooting there on February 20, 2023 in East Lansing, Michigan. The gunman shot 8 students on the campus of MSU, killing 3 of them. Approximately 50,000 students are enrolled at Michigan State. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. – A student injured in the fatal Michigan State University shootings last week has been discharged from the hospital, police report Thursday.

Since a gunman opened fire on campus on Feb. 13 and critically injured five students, four of them have shown improvement and have been upgraded to less severe conditions. On Thursday, Feb. 23, MSU police said one of those students has been discharged from the hospital and was able to go home.

The four other students remain hospitalized in Lansing as of Thursday. Two students are in serious, but stable, condition, one student is in fair condition and one student remains in critical condition.

Police have decided not to confirm the identities of the injured students, but some of their names have been made public by family or friends.

The five MSU students were wounded when a gunman fired shots into their classroom in Berkey Hall the night of Feb. 13. Two students in that classroom -- Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20 -- were killed.

A third student, 20-year-old Brian Fraser, was shot and killed moments later in the MSU Union, an on-campus building near Berkey Hall.

Funeral services were held Tuesday and over the weekend for Anderson, Verner and Fraser. MSU officials say the university will cover the funeral costs and medical expenses of those killed and injured in the mass shooting using the Spartan Fund.

Classes resumed for students on Monday, one week after the shootings, but officials say instructors will make appropriate accommodations in light of the recent tragedy.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the fatal shootings that occurred on Feb. 13. The 43-year-old gunman had no known ties to the university.

