Another critically injured Michigan State student upgraded to stable condition after shootings

LANSING, Mich. – A student injured in the Michigan State University shootings was upgraded to stable condition on Wednesday, joining three others who are no longer in critical condition after being shot more than one week ago.

Five Michigan State University students were critically injured when a gunman opened fire on campus on Monday, Feb. 13. Three students were killed.

All five injured students were transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and were listed in critical condition. Four of them required surgical intervention upon arrival at the hospital, officials said last week.

Three of the five students had shown improvements and had been upgraded from critical condition as of Monday, Feb. 20: Two students were in serious, but stable, condition, and one student was in fair condition. MSU police announced Wednesday that another student has been upgraded from critical to serious, but stable, condition.

One of the five injured students remains in critical condition as of Wednesday. All five are still hospitalized and undergoing care.

Police said last week that they will not be confirming the identities of any of the five injured students out of respect for the families, though some identities have been made public by family or friends.

Funeral services were held Tuesday and over the weekend for the three students killed last week: Arielle Anderson, 19; Brian Fraser, 20; and Alexandria Verner, 20.

MSU officials say the university will cover the funeral costs and medical expenses of those killed and injured in the mass shooting using the Spartan Fund. Classes resumed for students on Monday, one week after the shootings, but officials say instructors will make appropriate accommodations in light of the recent tragedy.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the fatal shootings that occurred on Feb. 13. A 43-year-old gunman with no known ties to the university fired at students in two on-campus buildings. Seven students were shot and two were killed in Berkey Hall, while another student was fatally shot at the MSU Union.

