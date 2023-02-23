DTE Energy: ‘Technical issue’ preventing account access and power outage, downed wire reporting

DTE Energy said late Wednesday that a technical issue is preventing some customers from reporting downed power lines and power outages.

More than 200,000 DTE Energy customers were without power on Wednesday night as an ice storm moved through Southeast Michigan.

“DTE customer systems are currently experiencing a technical issue preventing account access and outage, downed wire and gas leak reporting across the DTE website, Mobile App and DTE phone line. If this is an emergency, please call 9-1-1.”

DTE Energy has activated its storm response team, including 1,500 line workers. More than 400 out-of-state crews have arrived in Michigan to help with planned restoration efforts.