Live stream: DTE Energy provides update after ice storm caused widespread power outages

DETROIT – Officials with DTE Energy are providing a live update Thursday after an ice storm caused hundreds of thousands of residents to lose power over the past 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 23), more than 485,000 DTE Energy customers were without power in Southeast Michigan. The company said ice and wind combined to cause “extreme” damage in Metro Detroit.

Nearly 3,000 lines were downed during the winter storm.

Matt Paul, the executive vice president for DTE, will provide an update at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. You can watch live in the stream above.

DTE Energy officials said Wednesday that 1,500 line workers, 250 wire down employees, and 400 out-of-state crews are working to restore power. About 95% of customers are expected to be restored by the end of Sunday.