Winter ice storm causing big problems for drivers in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Local 4 has been tracking road conditions all day, and we continue throughout the night with a look at the conditions in Washtenaw County.

Ann Arbor schools, in a Tweet, said they would remain closed Thursday (Feb. 23) due to power outages as the winter ice storm has caused more problems than just bad roads for drivers.

.@A2schools will be closed tomorrow Thurs 2/23-this decision is a result of power outages in A2 impacting many school buildings & restoration times remain uncertain. Our team will continue working hard to restore building systems as power is restored ❤️ our Ss back on Fri 2/24! — A2SchoolsSuper (@A2SchoolsSuper) February 23, 2023

The roads were wet but not slick, but the ice created other problems like power outages and turning intersections into four-way stops.

Ann Arbor had pitch-black driving conditions, fallen tree limbs, and road hazards.

While drivers dodged low-hanging branches or limbs that had snapped onto the road, neighborhoods were dealing with messes all day and night.

Debris was everywhere as trees fell on vehicles and homes. Fire departments and DTE Energy crews were responding at a rapid pace.

When you visit DTE Energy’s outage map, you first see a storm alert message that the severe weather was bringing down trees and branches, damaging power lines, and causing outages.

Local 4 has been tracking road conditions all day, and we continue throughout the night with a look at the conditions in Washtenaw County. (WDIV)

More: Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: More than 240K in the dark

Read: Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Feb. 23, 2023