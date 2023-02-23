33º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Winter ice storm causing big problems for drivers in Washtenaw County

Over 300K DTE customers are without power

Megan Woods, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Washtenaw County, Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Local 4 has been tracking road conditions all day, and we continue throughout the night with a look at the conditions in Washtenaw County.

Ann Arbor schools, in a Tweet, said they would remain closed Thursday (Feb. 23) due to power outages as the winter ice storm has caused more problems than just bad roads for drivers.

The roads were wet but not slick, but the ice created other problems like power outages and turning intersections into four-way stops.

Ann Arbor had pitch-black driving conditions, fallen tree limbs, and road hazards.

While drivers dodged low-hanging branches or limbs that had snapped onto the road, neighborhoods were dealing with messes all day and night.

Debris was everywhere as trees fell on vehicles and homes. Fire departments and DTE Energy crews were responding at a rapid pace.

When you visit DTE Energy’s outage map, you first see a storm alert message that the severe weather was bringing down trees and branches, damaging power lines, and causing outages.

Local 4 has been tracking road conditions all day, and we continue throughout the night with a look at the conditions in Washtenaw County. (WDIV)

More: Tracking DTE Energy power outages in Metro Detroit: More than 240K in the dark

Read: Metro Detroit school closings: Check the list here for Feb. 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter