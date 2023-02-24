Dearborn restaurant Bangkok 96 giving away free lunch to those without power

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Thai restaurant in Dearborn is offering free lunches on Friday as many Metro Detroit communities continue to go without power following a mid-week winter storm.

Bangkok 96, located on Telegraph Road just south of Michigan Avenue, is giving out free meals to community members on Friday, Feb. 24, to help those impacted by Wednesday’s storm. As of Friday morning, 461,000 DTE Energy customers in Southeast Michigan remain without power after strong winds and accumulating ice disrupted services.

The Dearborn restaurant itself was even impacted by the storm, and was closed on Thursday due to a power outage. The restaurant remains closed for regular service on Friday, but staff will still be working to distribute free lunch portions to anyone who stops by, while supplies last.

“It’s important to give back to the community especially when everyone is going through a hard time with the power outage. It’s one less thing for a person or family to have to worry about,” said Genevieve Vang, who owns the restaurant with husband Guy. “We’ve been here for over 20 years and the community has been so supportive during COVID, so this our way giving back and saying thank you for having our back.”

Free lunches will be available starting at noon on Friday, and will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. A limited selection of hot meals will be provided.

