DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man after two people were shot on the city’s east side earlier this week.

The shooting happened Monday (Feb. 20) in the area of Gratiot Avenue and Sheridan Street, according to authorities.

Officials said two people were injured in a shooting at that location. Both are stable.

Detroit police are searching for Dequan Ford. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, 313-596-5740, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.