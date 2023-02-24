NBA superstar James Harden video chats with Michigan State University mass shooting survivor

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden video chatted with one of the Michigan State University mass shooting survivors who are still recovering from his inju

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden video chatted with one of the Michigan State University mass shooting survivors who is still recovering from his injuries.

John Hao, 20, was shot in the back Monday (Feb. 13) during the deadly mass shooting. The bullet severely injured his lungs and severed his spinal cord, which left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Read: Another critically injured Michigan State student upgraded to stable condition after shootings

The 20-year-old was one of five students that were critically injured during the mass shooting. Three students were killed.

Harden heard that Hao was one of his biggest fans, so he decided to help the super fan with some much-needed love and support on Thursday (Feb. 23).

Harden sent pairs of gym shoes to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. One of which was game-worn. He also donated a substantial amount to Hao’s GoFundMe, which has surpassed his $230,000 goal.

Michigan State University will be paying the medical bills, but the money raised will help pay to support John in the future and help his family say in the United States while he recovers.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden video chatted with one of the Michigan State University mass shooting survivors who are still recovering from his inju

Harden spent a moment through video chat lifting the spirits of Hao through these troubling times.

Harden: “Be strong alright. Everything is going to work itself out. You’re alright. You’ll be alright. I promise you are.”

Hao: “I got it. I got you.”

Harden: “Yeah, for sure. I love when you’re smiling too. I love when you’re smiling, alright? I’m with you. I know it’s tough right now, but you have to stay physically strong, you know what I mean? You just got to just think positive things and just keep pushing and keep fighting. I got you. I got some gifts for you, too. I got some things coming your way. Hopefully, give you some encouragement and make you smile a little bit, you know what I mean? Let Me know if you need anything else.”

Hao: “OK. Thanks.”

The two plan on video chatting again in the near future.