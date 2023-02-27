33º

Oakland County man’s car stolen by thief who hid in back seat, ordered him to drive home

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

HOLLY, Mich. – An Oakland County man’s car was stolen early Monday morning by a thief who hid in the back seat and ordered him to drive home from a gas station.

The incident happened around 6:55 a.m. Monday (Feb. 27) at the Mobil gas station at Grange Hall and Holly roads in Holly.

A 78-year-old man said he walked out to his car from gas station store when he was met by someone hidden in the back seat. That person claimed to have a gun, police said.

Officials said the person in the back seat told the man to drive, so he went to his home on East Holly Road in Groveland Township.

When they arrived at the home, the thief took the man’s keys and fled in his car, according to authorities.

The car was disabled in the 4100 block of 1st Street in Brown City after officials learned of the carjacking. Troopers said they saw the thief as they approached the scene.

He resisted arrest, so a trooper used his Taser, police said. He was taken into custody after further incident.

No gun has been found.

