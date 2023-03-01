GLWA changes residential assistance program to help more Michiganders with their water bill

The Great Lakes Water Authority wants you to know there's help available if you need help paying your water bill. And to do that, the agency is tweaking its assistance program in hopes of helping more people.

The Great Lakes Water Authority is making several changes to its residential assistance program that helps with water bill payments.

The program was introduced back in 2016, but these changes are going to have a much bigger impact now that will help more people in more communities.

It seems times have been difficult for everyone nowadays, especially Debra Smith who has been having a tough time paying her water bill on a monthly basis.

“You need any help with food, you need help with water, you just need help with living. And it’s just been hard. It’s real people/ I really need help,” Smith insisted.

The Great Lakes Water Authority is hoping to help out people in her situation with several adjustments to the “Water Residential Assistance Plan” (aka WRAP) that will allow those in need to only pay a small percentage of the bill.

“A household the income and the amount of the water and sewer bill are looked at when they’re enrolling in the program. Bill credits are then determined so that after the bill credit is applied, the amount the household is expected to pay is just 3% of their household income,” said GLWA Affordability and Assistance Manager, Madison Merzlyakov.

The good news about these changes is that more households will now be eligible for the benefits of the program - even those already enrolled in other assistance programs.

“You don’t need to have a past due balance you don’t need to be in shutoff status if you need help paying your water bill. Call your service delivery partner Wayne Metro Macomb Community Action are united way and see if you’re eligible for app,” Merzlyakov insisted.

Great Lakes Water Authority CFO and Treasurer Nickie Bateson are now pleading for people to apply.

“We ask people please please please please starts with a phone call who starts with connecting online please call us because we want to help and help is available,” said Bateson.

“I’m pretty sure everybody that’s having problems I’m pretty sure that it’s gonna help,” Smith added.

So if you’d like to apply you can click here.