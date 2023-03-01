‘You deserve better’: Police department gets new women’s locker room in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. – The Melvindale Police Department has been lacking space for their female officers, and with three women on the force Tuesday night, they now have a space to get ready with much more room.

It sometimes took those officers 30 or 40 minutes to prepare for duty. That’s no longer the case.

Corporal Jessica Winward gave Local 4 a look at the bathroom, turned ladies’ locker room that she used to share with two other officers.

It had other challenges as well, as it was right across the hall from the interview room, which meant they couldn’t always use it even if they could squeeze in.

“Every time they were using the room, it had to be locked and secured, so that was no access to this locker room because of guns and pepper spray and things like that,” said Winward.

Whitney Walton was just one of the people behind the transformation.

“I saw three women having to sit on a toilet to put their boots on, and I was like, ‘Oh no, as a woman in law enforcement, you deserve better,’” said Walton.

Before Walton became the security coordinator for Marathon Petroleum, she spent 23 years working up the ranks with Detroit police. Marathon helped fund the new ladies’ locker room.

Patti Kukula, with the Detroit Public Safety Foundation, helped with the rest.

“Our officers are facing so much danger every day now, and they’re leaving their families, and if they can feel a little at home here and that they’re cared for, it’s the least we can do,” said Kukula.

There are three female officers on staff and now plenty of room for more women to join.

“This department is very much like a family,” Winward said. “So we often address each other as brother and sister and so forth. It’d be great to have some more sisters here, as I wouldn’t mind that at all.”

Planet Fitness also donated some items to the women’s locker room.