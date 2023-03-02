Dearborn police looking for man who was recording woman in Henry Ford College restroom

DEARBORN, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who was allegedly recording a woman in a Henry Ford College restroom.

Dearborn police state that on Feb. 28, around 4 p.m., a student was inside a restroom on the third floor of Building G at Henry Ford College. She reported that a man was inside a restroom stall and had a video recording device pointed in her direction. The woman took of photo of the man before he ran away. The man is pictured above.

“Our investigators continue to gather details on this concerning incident. It is important that our students feel safe and secure at their learning institutions,” Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin wrote in a statement. “I encourage the individual depicted in the photograph to come forward and provide an explanation for his actions.”

If anyone has any information on who this individual is, please call Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2225 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.