What DTE Energy is saying after ice storm caused massive power outage across Metro Detroit

As hundreds of thousands who lost power in last week's ice storm now anticipate this next round of winter weather Local 4 asked on our Facebook page, "What's one question you would ask the CEO of DTE?" Not surprisingly, we got hundreds of responses. And Thursday (March 2), I had the chance to ask many of those questions of Jerry Norcia in a one-on-one interview.

We talked about how frustrated customers are with the length of the outage and the lack of updates on *when* they could expect power back. He agreed the planning needed to be better.

