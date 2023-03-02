39º

What DTE Energy is saying after ice storm caused massive power outage across Metro Detroit

$35 credit offered to people without power for more than 96 hours

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: DTE, Metro Detroit, February 2023 Ice Storm, Weather
As hundreds of thousands who lost power in last week's ice storm now anticipate this next round of winter weather Local 4 asked on our Facebook page, "What's one question you would ask the CEO of DTE?" Not surprisingly, we got hundreds of responses. And Thursday (March 2), I had the chance to ask many of those questions of Jerry Norcia in a one-on-one interview.

Not surprisingly, we got hundreds of responses. And Thursday (March 2), I had the chance to ask many of those questions of Jerry Norcia in a one-on-one interview.

We talked about how frustrated customers are with the length of the outage and the lack of updates on *when* they could expect power back. He agreed the planning needed to be better.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

