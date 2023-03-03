2 students hurt in Michigan State mass shooting discharged from hospital

Mourners sit at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Officials have confirmed that two students who were injured during the Michigan State University mass shooting have been discharged from the hospital.

The Michigan State University Police and Public Safety Department tweeted on Friday that two students who were previously in serious condition and are now stable have been discharged from Sparrow in Lansing.

This brings the total of students discharged from the hospital up to three out of five. Currently, two of the five students injured are still in the hospital -- one in fair condition and another still in critical condition.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students:



• 2 students have been discharged (previously serious, but stable)



• 1 student was previously discharged



• 1 student is in fair condition



• 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/EO7Fin1r2b — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 3, 2023

Police have decided not to confirm the identities of the injured students, but some of their names have been made public by family or friends.

The five MSU students were wounded when a gunman fired shots into their classroom in Berkey Hall the night of Feb. 13. Two students in that classroom -- Arielle Anderson, 19, and Alexandria Verner, 20 -- were killed. A third student, 20-year-old Brian Fraser, was shot and killed moments later in the MSU Union, an on-campus building near Berkey Hall.

A motive for the shooting has not yet been confirmed. The investigation continues and is being led by Michigan State University police as well as Michigan State Police, in addition to partnering agencies such as the FBI and the Lansing Police Department.

