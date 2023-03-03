DTE Energy warns of trees, branches weakened by ice storm before predicted snowfall

DTE Energy has issued warnings before the March 2023 Winter Storm amid a storm of criticism of the multi-day outages for tens of thousands of people after the most recent icy weather.

“DTE Energy is closely watching a developing weather system, projected to include up to eight inches of snow and 35-45 mph winds. Trees and branches weakened by last week’s ice storm may cause more damage to the electric system following the predicted snow and winds.” a utility spokesperson said in a release. However, they said they would not be doing interviews about their warning.

.@DTE_Energy warning about weak trees after the last storm ahead of this storm pic.twitter.com/ATPCg0P9fS — Grant Hermes (@GrantHermes) March 3, 2023

The state’s largest utility also warned of the predicted snowfall of up to 12 inches in some parts of Metro Detroit. Could bury lethally charged power lines making them easier to hit when plowing, shoveling or simply trudging through the snow.

