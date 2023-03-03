Morning 4: Winter storm warning to take effect this afternoon in Metro Detroit: What that means -- and other news

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 23: Snow removal vehicles try to clear roads in downtown Detroit on December 23, 2022 in Detroit, United States. A major winter storm swept over much of the midwest on Friday, dropping temperatures to single digits and windchills up to -35 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

Metro Detroit under winter storm warning with significant snow approaching: Here’s what that means

A winter weather system is moving into Metro Detroit on Friday, which will likely leave most areas with 3-8 inches of snow, and some with even more.

Counties in the region are under a winter storm warning starting at 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, and lasting until 4 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

Man threatens Macomb County McDonald’s after workers wouldn’t say if his ex-girlfriend was there

A 21-year-old man threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s in Macomb County after employees refused to tell him if his ex-girlfriend was there, officials said.

Crash with ‘ejection’ closed SB M-39 near Schoolcraft Road for 2 hours Friday morning

Southbound lanes of M-39 near Schoolcraft Road were closed for a couple of hours Friday morning while police investigated a crash that ejected someone from a vehicle.

Alex Murdaugh faces 30 years to life for murder of wife, son

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was back in a courtroom Friday, this time facing the judge as a convicted murderer looking at 30 years to life in prison for killing his wife and son.

Prosecutors indicated in earlier court filings that they will ask for a life sentence to hold Murdaugh responsible for what they say are decades of lying, stealing and using his family’s considerable clout in their tiny county to his advantage. Any sentence would have no chance of parole.

