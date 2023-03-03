Man threatens Macomb County McDonald’s after workers wouldn’t say if his ex-girlfriend was there

RICHMOND, Mich. – A 21-year-old man threatened to shoot up a McDonald’s in Macomb County after employees refused to tell him if his ex-girlfriend was there, officials said.

Kyle Woodard, 21, of Clinton Township, is accused of calling the McDonald’s restaurant in Richmond on Wednesday (March 1) to see if his ex-girlfriend was there, according to authorities. She is an employee at the restaurant.

When employees wouldn’t tell him whether his ex-girlfriend was working, Woodard called back numerous times, threatening to shoot her and the entire restaurant, police said.

“Making a threat to shoot up a restaurant is a serious crime,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “We will not hesitate to charge the 20-year felony for this type of behavior.”

Woodard is charged with threat of terrorism, using a computer to commit a crime, and malicious use of a telecommunications device. The threat of terrorism charge is a 20-year felony, the computer charge is a 10-year felony, and the telecommunications charge is a six-month misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Romeo District Court and given a $500,000 bond, cash/surety, no 10%. He’s not allowed to have contact with his ex-girlfriend or any McDonald’s restaurant, and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 14, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. March 21.