Crash with ‘ejection’ closed SB M-39 near Schoolcraft Road for 2 hours Friday morning

DETROIT – Southbound lanes of M-39 near Schoolcraft Road were closed for a couple of hours Friday morning while police investigated a crash that ejected someone out of a vehicle.
Michigan State Police said the road closed Friday at 6:05 a.m. while troopers investigated a crash “with ejection.” According to MDOT, all lanes were closed and so was the Grand River Avenue entrance ramp to SB M-39.
The crash was cleared by 8:19 a.m., according to MDOT.
Michigan State Police are expected to provide more information about the investigation. This article will be updated when that information becomes available.