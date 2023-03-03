Crash with ‘ejection’ closed SB M-39 near Schoolcraft Road for 2 hours Friday morning

FILE -- Light on Michigan State Police vehicle. Troopers closed SB M-39 near Schoolcraft Road for two hours Friday morning to investigate a crash involving an "ejection."

DETROIT – Southbound lanes of M-39 near Schoolcraft Road were closed for a couple of hours Friday morning while police investigated a crash that ejected someone out of a vehicle.

Michigan State Police said the road closed Friday at 6:05 a.m. while troopers investigated a crash “with ejection.” According to MDOT, all lanes were closed and so was the Grand River Avenue entrance ramp to SB M-39.

The crash was cleared by 8:19 a.m., according to MDOT.

Michigan State Police are expected to provide more information about the investigation. This article will be updated when that information becomes available.