Over 100 schools to close early, cancel evening activities Friday due to winter weather in SE Michigan

Students at over 100 Metro Detroit schools will be released early and/or will not be participating in evening activities on Friday due to an incoming snowstorm that could cause dangerous driving conditions in the afternoon.

A winter storm is approaching Metro Detroit on Friday, March 3. The region could see 3-8 inches of snow accumulation, though some areas in a heavy snow band could see more than eight inches through the afternoon and evening hours.

Read: Winter storm warning in Metro Detroit: Snow projections by area, storm timeline

Over 100 Metro Detroit schools have closed completely, announced early dismissal, and/or have canceled evening activities.

Related: Metro Detroit under winter storm warning with significant snow approaching: Here’s what that means