Over 100 schools to close early, cancel evening activities Friday due to winter weather in SE Michigan

Several inches of snow possible in afternoon, evening

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Students at over 100 Metro Detroit schools will be released early and/or will not be participating in evening activities on Friday due to an incoming snowstorm that could cause dangerous driving conditions in the afternoon.

A winter storm is approaching Metro Detroit on Friday, March 3. The region could see 3-8 inches of snow accumulation, though some areas in a heavy snow band could see more than eight inches through the afternoon and evening hours.

Over 100 Metro Detroit schools have closed completely, announced early dismissal, and/or have canceled evening activities.

